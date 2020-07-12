Tax day is on Wednesday, July 15

(WSYR-TV) — We hope you didn’t forget, but the federal government is waiting for your tax returns!

The tax filing deadline, which is normally April 15, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and your taxes are now due on Wednesday, July 15.

If you still need more time, you can file for an extension, which would make your new filing date October 15. However, there are steep penalties if you forget to request an extension before Wednesday.

Below are three ways you can file for an extension: