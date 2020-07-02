Tax deadline approaching, file by July 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The extended deadline to file your taxes is almost here.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic the IRS extended the tax deadline to Wednesday, July 15.
New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says more than 57,000 Central New Yorkers still haven’t filed.
“We encourage those who haven’t already filed to do so before the July 15 deadline, especially if they’re owed a refund at this financially challenging time,” said New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt. “Tax credits can boost the refunds for those eligible, and free tax filing software on our website can also provide significant savings.”
The average New York State tax refund is $860.
Millions of New Yorkers qualify to file for free through the Tax Department’s website.
For help filing, the Tax Department has produced a series of videos. You can also visit IRS.gov to find a volunteer tax assistance site near you.
