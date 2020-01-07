Tax exemption extended for craft breweries

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A federal law and cost-savings measure for craft breweries across the nation has been extended for another year.

The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act of 2019 is a continuation of legislation first passed back in 2017.

The law slashes the federal excise tax on beer barrels. Local breweries say that amounts to major savings each year, and allows them to continue to grow their business.

The legislation also helps speed up the approval process for new breweries to get up and running.

