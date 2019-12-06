Taxpayers in the Canastota School District approve capital improvement project

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, instructors from Raphael House lead a classroom discussion about consent and healthy relationships with a class of sophomores at Central Catholic High School in Portland, Ore. Most young Americans believe in the value of higher education, but many also believe that a high school diploma alone is enough for success, and they view job training as better preparation than any type of college degree, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

Taxpayers in the Canastota Central School approved a $25.89 million capital improvement project Thursday. The final vote was 347 in favor, 138 against.

The money will be used for building security upgrades, the installation of an all-weather athletic field and replacements and upgrades to mechanical, plumbing, electrical and infrastructure needs in the district.

The district plans to use $3.2 million from its Capital Reserve Fund in addition to approximately $19.29 million in state building. The anticipated annual local tax impact will range from $10-$28 on a $100,000 home, depending on the homeowner’s STAR exemption status.

Superintendent Shawn Bissetta says, “this work will not only help modernize our school facilities, it will help provide additional educational opportunities for all of our students well into the future. “My sincere thanks to the entire Canastota community for supporting this project and ensuring that our schools are the best they can be.”

The preliminary plan is for construction to begin in the spring of 2021 and to take about 18 months to complete, pending final approval of plans by the State Education Department.