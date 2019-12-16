UPDATE: Taxpayers vote to approve both propositions on capital project in North Syracuse CSD

UPDATE: Taxpayers voted in favor of both propositions on the ballot for North Syracuse Central School District’s capital project referendum.

Proposition #1: KWS Bear Road Elementary School renovations: Yes-418; No-184

KWS Bear Road Elementary School renovations: Proposition #2: Purchase of land adjacent to Cicero-North Syracuse High School: Yes-454; No-146

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, taxpayers in the North Syracuse Central School District will vote on a capital project referendum.

In order to complete renovations at Bear Road Elementary school, which were first approved in October 2016, the district is asking for an additional $9 million. The $6.7 million tax levy will have an estimated annual tax increase of about $14 dollars per $100,000 home value.

Voters will also decide whether to approve the purchase of land near Cicero-North Syracuse High School, which will provide expanded access for emergency responders, offer better ability to evacuate the campus and allow for additional parking during special events. The project would have no tax impact since it’s being paid out of the current budget.

Voting begins at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and continues through 9 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9