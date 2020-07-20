TCAT adds route for neighbors to visit local parks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins Consolidated Area Transport (TCAT) is giving residents a ride to the beautiful parks in their area.

TCAT’s “pop-up” route will run Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to late afternoon beginning Wednesday, July 22.

Route 22 will travel to and from Ithaca Commons and Taughannock State Park, stopping at destinations that include Ithaca Children’s Garden and Cass Park.

The Northeast route will travel between Stewart Park and the Commons, stopping at Ithaca High School and the Fall Creek area.

Afternoon trips will stop at the recently opened Alex Haley Pool at GIAC and stop at Albany @ Court.

The “pop-up” route was recommended after several local officials teamed up to create the “Explore the Waterfront” program.

The new route will run through Saturday, August 15. Fares have been waived through Saturday, September 5. Riders are required to wear masks or face coverings.

To view the full schedule, visit TCATBus.com/Route22_Summer.