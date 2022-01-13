Teacher at Fowler High School arrested on allegations of distributing indecent materials to a minor and endangering the welfare of a child

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse City School District has been advised by Syracuse Police that around January 12, 2022, An Kha, a teacher at the District’s Public Service Leadership Academy at Fowler High School, was arrested by law enforcement on allegations related to disseminating indecent materials to a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.

A press release provided by SCSD stated the following.

These allegations are serious in nature and the District will cooperate with law enforcement to the extent needed. Mr. Kha has been placed on administrative leave. Any other information related to his employment is confidential, as a personnel matter. The District’s primary concern remains the health and safety of all members of our community. The District has staff available for student counseling, as needed. We encourage students to reach out to trusted adults if they would like support.



The District states that they are unable to provide any further comment at this time. Any other inquiries should be directed to the Syracuse City Police Department at 315-442-5200.

