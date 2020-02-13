Teachers union bus tour headed to Syracuse and Auburn

FILE – In this July 10, 2018, file photo, students walk down a hallway at Lockport High School in Lockport, N.Y. On the upper left a camera with facial recognition capabilities hangs on the wall waiting for its installation to be completed. The upstate New York school district has begun using facial recognition technology to look for threats. But civil rights advocates want to stop it, saying it infringes on student privacy. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson, File)

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — As state lawmakers in Albany review Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins April 1, a state teachers union is taking their demands for more school funding to Upstate cities this week.

The New York State United Teachers will bring its Fund Our Future bus tour to Syracuse on Friday morning.

Union activists will gather at the Franklin Elementary School on Alvord Street in Syracuse at 10:45 a.m.

They will tour the school with representatives of the American Federation of Teachers, elected officials and Supt Jaime Alecia.

NYSUT contends Syracuse is owed $48.7 million in State Foundation Aid funding.

The bus tour will head to Auburn High School for a 1:15 p.m. event. The union contends the state has shorted Auburn $6.4 million in funding.

The union says to pay for the needed funding for schools it supports new taxes on billionaires and ultra-millionaires.

