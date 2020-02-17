Teaching Kids Gratitude Through Action

Student’s across Central New York are learning about the power of gratitude with Gratikids. Founder Annie Taylor not only teaches, but creates products that show kids in the community how their kindness can go a long way.

Gratikids is an after school program that uses activities and lessons that teach children gratitude. Through conversations and engagement, students create, learn and reinforce the impact of giving back to people in the community.

Taylor says the idea started after she began working with students on difference kindness projects. While each student was an active participant, she found that most had no idea where there actions would end up. The idea behind GratiKids was to be able to show children exactly the kind of impact their gestures could have. “I would bring in the inspirational prints and they would decorate the frames and I’d deliver them… it was something nice that truly connected the dots for these kids,” she said.

For parents and adults, Taylor encourages handwritten notes as a start to show gratitude. “The art of writing a thank you note goes such a long way. The days of texting or email is lovely, but there’s really no gesture as lovely as a handwritten note,” she said.

Annie Taylor is available to come to different schools across Central New York. She also offers the kits for sale on her website. To learn more visit Annietaylordesign.com.