Teaching Kids Gratitude Through Action

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Student’s across Central New York are learning about the power of gratitude with Gratikids. Founder Annie Taylor not only teaches, but creates products that show kids in the community how their kindness can go a long way.

Gratikids is an after school program that uses activities and lessons that teach children gratitude. Through conversations and engagement, students create, learn and reinforce the impact of giving back to people in the community.

Taylor says the idea started after she began working with students on difference kindness projects. While each student was an active participant, she found that most had no idea where there actions would end up. The idea behind GratiKids was to be able to show children exactly the kind of impact their gestures could have. “I would bring in the inspirational prints and they would decorate the frames and I’d deliver them… it was something nice that truly connected the dots for these kids,” she said.

For parents and adults, Taylor encourages handwritten notes as a start to show gratitude. “The art of writing a thank you note goes such a long way. The days of texting or email is lovely, but there’s really no gesture as lovely as a handwritten note,” she said.

Annie Taylor is available to come to different schools across Central New York. She also offers the kits for sale on her website. To learn more visit Annietaylordesign.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected