MINOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 14th annual Hope for Heather Teal Ribbon Run returns on Saturday to raise awareness for ovarian cancer, and the teal line was officially painted Monday.

A 5K race and a 3K Family Walk will begin at Lewis Park on May 14 at 10 a.m. In addition to the live event, you can also participate in a virtual 3K walk, 5K, 10K, or Pet Walk. The race is a flat and fast scenic course through the Village of Minoa.

The Village of Minoa mayor says that he’s been seeing the impact of the race in the community, and the growing number of survivors each year. “Our survivor tent is getting bigger and bigger. You know, there’s more survivors, and it gives me chills every time I say it because that’s the key — to have more survivors and and lose less people,” said Mayor Bill Brazil.

You can register for the different races below: