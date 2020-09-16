Teal stripe to be painted on Minoa road to raise awareness for ovarian cancer

MINOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday will be the fourth time a teal stripe will be painted on the Village of Minoa’s main road and it is all to raise ovarian cancer awareness. 

Wednesday’s stripe painting is ahead of Hope for Heather’s annual Teal Ribbon Run, which is going virtual this year due to COVID-19. 

The stripe painting happens at 10 a.m. Wednesday on North Main Street, and will be followed by the hanging of teal ribbons on village trees. 

The virtual Teal Ribbon Run will take place on September 26.

Stay Connected