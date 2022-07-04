MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR) — You normally see a lot of red, white, and blue on the Fourth of July.

However, on the morning of Independence Day, in Marcellus, runners wore teal to raise awareness.

The Maureen T. O’Hara “Teal There’s a Cure” 5K run and walk is in its 14th year. The O’Hara family started the race in 2009 to educate people about the disease.

This year the American Cancer Society estimates about 19,880 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer and with about 12,810 women dying from the disease.

The race is in honor of Maureen T. O’Hara who died from ovarian cancer in 2012.

“Maureen wanted to do it once she found out she had ovarian cancer,” said O’Hara’s sister Eileen O’Hara Tickner. “Her biggest thing was to try to get awareness and education out there because she was very healthy and who would have ever thought. So she wanted to start the race.”

The money raised will be donated to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Upstate Cancer Center, and GRACE’S (Gynecologic cancer survivors Reinforcing Awareness, Caring, Education and Support), which supports women with ovarian and other gynecologic cancers in Central New York.

To learn more about the race and donate visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Marcellus/TealTheresACure5K