SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The library is a quiet place for people of all ages and walks of life, but beginning in 2017, that began to change within the Syracuse branches.

“I remember sometimes having to interrupt a story time to correct behavior that’s happening in another part of the library,” Becky Maguire recalled. Maguire is the Administrator for Library Operations in the Onondaga County Public Library Systen.

Maguire said the behavior included young adults yelling and throwing things. It didn’t end there.

“We were seeing a whole lot of incidents involving mental health issues and substance abuse issues.” Becky Maguire, Administrator for Library Operations at the Onondaga Co. Public Library System

“People were coming up here and hiding between the aisles,” said Carry Blunt. “They said the prostitution ring was on the third floor and in between the aisles.”

It might be surprising to think of these type of things happening in a library. “When you’re part of the community, you’re going to see the pain the community suffers and it’s nice to be part of the solution to that now,” Maguire said.

The solution: the Community Engagement Team (CET), which Blunt supervises.

“We had a lot of cleaning up to do,” Blunt recalled.

They aren’t guards, but are trained in de-escalation.

“We try to address it before it happens. That’s when the community part comes in. A lot of people we recognize when they walk in the door.” Carry Blunt, Community Engagement Team Supervisor

Blunt is part of the community, growing up on the Southside. His past, while not perfect, helps him in this role.

“I had a drug conviction. I did time in prison before. Again, I’m from the same areas they’re from. I identify with them,” Blunt explained.

Having the Community Engagement Team is working.

“In 2019, we had I think it was like 66% of our incidents were involving workplace violence, where employees felt unsafe, where patrons felt unsafe. We’ve had zero of them so far this year,” Maguire said.

A team effort to help ensure the libraries remain a place open to everyone.

There is a CET member at each of the Syracuse branches.

If you want to join the Community Engagement Team, visit the Central Branch in Downtown Syracuse and fill out an application. The address is 447 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13202.