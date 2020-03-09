Team Ozzy fundraiser Tuesday night at Chestnut Hill Middle School

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday, March 10, come out to Chestnut Hill Middle School for a Team Ozzy basketball fundraiser.

The Liverpool Warriors, including Superintendent De. Potter and former SU players, will take on the Syracuse Stallions in a fundraiser for Team Ozzy to defeat ALS. Tickets are $7 apiece and all proceeds will be donated to Scott Osborne, who is battling ALS.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected