Team Ozzy fundraiser Tuesday night at Chestnut Hill Middle School

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday, March 10, come out to Chestnut Hill Middle School for a Team Ozzy basketball fundraiser.
The Liverpool Warriors, including Superintendent De. Potter and former SU players, will take on the Syracuse Stallions in a fundraiser for Team Ozzy to defeat ALS. Tickets are $7 apiece and all proceeds will be donated to Scott Osborne, who is battling ALS.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Traffic Alert: movie scouting will briefly close Onondaga Lake Parkway this evening
- Savory and Affordable Burger Deal At The Press Box for Oswego County Restaurant Week
- LIVE NOW: Coronavirus closes sites around the world; stocks, oil prices sink
- Cruise and airlines make temporary changes to cancellation policies
- Dream Team Motivational Trio Offers Keys To Success
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App