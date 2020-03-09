Team Ozzy fundraiser Tuesday night at Chestnut Hill Middle School

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday, March 10, come out to Chestnut Hill Middle School for a Team Ozzy basketball fundraiser.

The Liverpool Warriors, including Superintendent De. Potter and former SU players, will take on the Syracuse Stallions in a fundraiser for Team Ozzy to defeat ALS. Tickets are $7 apiece and all proceeds will be donated to Scott Osborne, who is battling ALS.

