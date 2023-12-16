WASHINGTON D.C. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, Dec. 16, the Teamsters announced that their members working at Anheuser-Busch voted to authorize a strike in case a new labor contract is not reached with the brewing giant.

The Teamsters members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a potential strike, as 99% voted in favor. The current agreement between the Teamsters and Anheuser-Busch is set to expire on Feb. 29, 2024.

Anheuser-Busch has delayed negotiation on important job security measures since mid-November despite repeated requests, the union says.

This potential strike could affect Central New York, given the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Baldwinsville.

“Anheuser-Busch can’t kick this can down the road much longer. The Teamsters don’t want to be forced onto the picket line at any employer, but we are fully prepared to walk if Anheuser-Busch doesn’t get serious about negotiating a record contract that also protects good union jobs,” said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. “It is the workers — the dedicated and tireless members of the Teamsters — who make this company a success and who have earned to share in that success.”