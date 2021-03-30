Tech Garden in Syracuse gets new lease for just $1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tech Garden is getting a new lease. The Syracuse Common Councilors approved a new agreement for the next 20 years at just $1 per year.

The building on Harrison Street houses start-up businesses and is owned by Centerstate CEO.

Any costs associated with renovations, use, and operation over the years will fall on Centerstate’s shoulders.

By not everyone is happy about the deal. At-Large Councilors Michael Greene and Ronnie White voted against it. Green tweeting “This is an incredible missed opportunity for Syracuse.”