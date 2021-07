SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The last time The City of Syracuse held a gun buyback program was in 2009. "The timing is right," said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, "And we know I hear from neighbors all across the city that are tired of the violence."

The city is partnering with New York Attorney General Letitia James on this amnesty program. "There are no questions asked and there's no tracing of these guns," James explained.