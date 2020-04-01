Closings
Tecumseh Elementary staff throw parade for students

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a beautiful day to be outside and Tecumseh Elementary staff and students took advantage.

While practicing social distancing, the school put on a parade.

Sara Hernon is normally a third-grade teacher at the school, but on Wednesday she was the parade’s Master of Ceremonies.

You never think when you’re doing your lesson plans that you’re going to be doing a parade because you can’t see your students for weeks at a time. We miss them a lot… we miss them a lot and we want to say hi. They become part of your family and we just miss them.

Sara Hernon – 3rd Grade Teacher at Tecumseh Elementary

Students lined the sidewalks and the side of the streets to see their teachers pass by.

Some students did more than spectate and there were plenty of smiles.

An elementary school is like a family and we are sure that they are enjoying our time at home and at the same token we are used to getting together every day and we are out of our routines and I think it will be good to see one another.

Jill Zerrillo – Principal at Tecumseh Elementary

A parade asking people to be at least six feet apart brought this elementary school community back together.

