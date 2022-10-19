SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- After a fierce battle with liver disease, Ted Long’s wife, Barbara “Bobbie” Long, has passed away.

On October 19, the 93Q official Twitter page posted a tweet saying, “Bobbie passed away peacefully last night at Francis House. Ted is okay and thanks everyone for surrounding them with your love and prayers.”

Bobbie Long was diagnosed with Liver Disease shortly after retiring from the Baldwinsville bus garage earlier this year.

The Longs reached out to NewsChannel 9 in late September to help spread the word about receiving a possible liver donor.

Unfortunately, her condition worsened. Bobbie Long passed away peacefully on October 18 at the Francis House.

NewsChannel 9 sends condolences to the Long family and friends during this difficult time.