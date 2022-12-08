SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s own Ted and Amy is hosting their annual free 93Q Christmas Spectacular this Saturday, December 10.

The event will be located in the Canyon area at Destiny USA from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Ted and Amy will broadcast the show on 93Q with four hours of live Holiday music from Prime Time, Sam Vecchio, REV, Gina Rose and The Thorns, Scars N Stripes, Council, Stephen Phillips, and Tryx.

Not only will there be lots of Holiday music but other fun activities like free photo booth pictures and fun “Reindeer Games” with Ted and Amy.

There also will be an ornament making activity, a coloring contest and a gift for all children in attendance, while supplies last.

The Food Bank of CNY and The Salvation Army will be at the Christmas event as well with advice to attendees on ways to give back for the Holidays.

“This is such a fun way for the entire family to get into the holiday spirit, and we are thrilled to be able to bring it back for another year,” said Amy Robbins, co-host of the Ted and Amy morning show.

The entire show will also be rebroadcasted on 93Q on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24.