SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Ted Long, longtime radio show co-host of “Ted & Amy in the Morning” on 93Q revealed on Tuesday his wife, Bobbie, is now in hospice care.

Bobbie Long has been battling liver disease since the beginning of the year and needed a liver transplant in order to save her life.

After meeting with the liver transplant team at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, doctors determined her body is too weak to survive a liver transplant operation.

“You can only sit home alone and cry so much, but she’s being well taken care of. She’s very comfortable.” TED LONG, CO-HOST, “TED & AMY IN THE MORNING” ON 93Q

Ted said Central New York’s love and support have been overwhelming and he can’t thank this community enough.

There have been countless social media messages, well wishes, and even several people willing to get tested in hopes of being a donor match for Bobbie.

NewsChannel 9’s thoughts and prayers continue to be with Ted and Bobbie Long, their family, and our friends at 93Q during this most difficult time.

Click here or below to listen to Ted Long’s full update on his wife, Bobbie’s, condition.