NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 31: Recording artists Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi of Tedeschi Trucks Band perform at John Varvatos Bowery Live Presents Tedeschi Trucks Band at John Varvatos Bowery NYC on January 31, 2014 in New York, New York. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for John Varvatos)

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve had a hankering for some live music, you’ve got an opportunity coming up in July.

American blues rock group “Tedeschi Trucks” will play a trio of shows at Apple Valley Park in LaFayette. The group is led by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. In 2012, they won a Grammy award for best blues album.

The shows will take place on July 9th, 10th and 11th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 23rd at 10 a.m., which can be purchased here.