SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A teen and two adults were shot on the city’s south side on Sunday afternoon.

Syracuse Police were called to South Avenue near the Spirit of Jubilee Park around 12:57 p.m. for a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, police say they found a 22 year-old man with a gun shot wound to the stomach, a 14-year-old male shot in the arm and chest, and a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs.

They were taken to the hospital where they’re expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.