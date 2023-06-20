NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Albany teenager has been arrested after allegedly stealing $18,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty in New Hartford in March.

The teen, 19-year-old Desiree Fowler of Albany, was arrested on Tuesday, June 20, as one of the three suspects who allegedly stole $18,000 worth of fragrances from the Ulta Beauty located at 4733 Commercial Drive.

On March 29, 2023, New Hartford Police responded to the Ulta for a reported larceny by staff on scene who said there was a large amount of fragrances missing from the store.

The staff also informed police that three people entered the store and began to swipe a large amount of the fragrance items from the shelves into bags that they carried into the store.

The suspects then ran outside with the merchandise and drove off in a vehicle.

Thanks to video evidence that was obtained at the scene and later evaluated by the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center, police were provided with enough information to identify a possible suspect who they believed to reside in the Capital Region.

Through the assistance of the Colonie Police Department, that suspect turned out to be Fowler. Fowler had outstanding warrants from several other agencies in the Capital Region stemming from similar criminal activity as well.

Soon after, an arrest warrant was issued for Fowler by the Town of New Hartford Court on May 2 and on Tuesday, June 20, Fowler was located by The Albany Police Department who also had larceny charges pending on her.

Fowler was ultimately turned over to New Hartford Police Investigators in Amsterdam, N.Y. and brought to The Town of New Hartford Court and arraigned.

Fowler was released on her own recognizance. The two other suspects in this case are expected to be charged at a later date.