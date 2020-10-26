Teen arrested in connection to Friday homicide in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old Syracuse teen is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that happened on Friday on Westcott Street.
On October 23, just after 2:30 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 300-block of Westcott Street and found Stephen Phelps-Martans, 37, had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
An investigation identified a 17-year-old male as a suspect in the shooting. The teen was taken into custody without incident the next day.
The teen is facing charges of murder in the second degree, attempted robbery in the first degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. At the time of the teen’s arrest, he was also charged with assault and robbery in connection with a stabbing that happened on September 15 on the 100-block of Hope Avenue.
The teen has been sent to Hillbrook Detention Center.
