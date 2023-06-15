MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Emotions were running high Thursday night. One of three Syracuse teens arrested last month for hopping the fence at the swan pond, killing Faye and stealing her babies appeared in Village of Manlius Court. The 18-year-old was arraigned and allowed to go home after his court appearance.

A harsh reception for the 18-year-old suspect as he walked into the Village of Manlius Court Thursday evening with his attorney. Crowds of people waited outside the courthouse, many of them holding signs. Others screaming and cursing at the teen who was wearing a face mask.

One woman shouted, “Why did you do it? You think that white shirt is going to make you look innocent?”

The 18-year-old is facing felony charges being handled by the District Attorney’s office. He also received DEC violation tickets. The teen entered a not guilty plea.

“Everybody loved Faye. He should be seriously punished,” said Sherry Denbleyker, a resident of Kirkville.

“It’s sad to drive by that swan pond every single day,” said Andrea Kowalccyk, a resident of Manlius.

Father Manny now slipping into depression according to the biologist who takes care of these birds, something the swan will go through for about three months.

As for the teens future, it remains to be seen how he’ll be punished.

“I would like to see him go to jail and honestly I would like to see his parents go to jail too. I think they are just as responsible as he is,” said Kowalccyk.

The 18-year-old is scheduled to appear back in court on August 3rd.