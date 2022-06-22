OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 19-year-old is facing charges in Oswego after police investigated an incident at Oswego High School.

According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated an incident that occurred at Oswego High School on May 26. As a result of the investigation, Keyon M. Johnston was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the second degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds on June 15.

Johnston is scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court in late June.