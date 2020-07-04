SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that killed one person and injured eight others on Syracuse’s West Side in late June.
According to Syracuse Police, a 16-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the death of 17-year-old Chariel Osorio.
Syracuse Police have not released the identity of the 16-year-old, but he/she was charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
This is the fourth person that has been arrested in connection with the “Rye Day” shooting.
After many recent violent events in the city of Syracuse, a peace vigil was held on Friday to try and put an end to the violence.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Dirt bike driver in critical condition after colliding with SUV in Syracuse
- Shooting in Syracuse injures 17-year-old Friday night
- Teen charged with murder in connection to ‘Rye Day’ shooting that killed 1 and injured 8
- Happy Birthday to our Champions for Saturday, July 4th!
- News on the Go for Saturday, July 4th
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App