Teen charged with attempted rape after attacking woman, Auburn Police say

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman walking with a group of children was attacked by a man on Monday in Auburn, police said.

The group was walking on Wall Street between Spring Street and Derby Avenue when a man approached the woman, according to officials.

They say the man grabbed the woman from behind, took her to the ground and attempted to remove some of her clothing multiple times.

The woman struggled, screamed, and fought off her attacker, according to police. A person in the neighborhood hollered at the male and he eventually stopped attacking.

Police say the children with the woman were not directly attacked but were subjected to viewing the incident as it unfolded.

Police located the male in the area and determined him to be 15 years old. Officials say a juvenile male was taken into custody and charged with attempted rape in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact lead investigator Detective A. Rivers at (315) 567-0073 or email arivers@auburnny.gov.