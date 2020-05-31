Teen dies after being shot in head in City of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found shot in the head.
On Sunday, May 31, around 2:25 a.m., Officers responded to Upstate Hospital for a reported shooting with injuries investigation.
When police arrived, officers found the 19-year-old male victim. The victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital.
Police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of S. Geddes St.
The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
