Town of Granby – (WSYR-TV) – One teenager is dead, another critically injured after a crash Sunday night along NY 48 between Wyborn and Wilcox Road in the Oswego County Town of Granby.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said Rylee Bartlett, 17, of Fulton was killed in the crash. Bartlett’s passenger, Brady Niver,16, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 5:35 p.m., Bartlett was driving a 2010 Dodge Journey northbound on NY-48 when the car entered the southbound lane.

Bartlett collided with a Chrysler Town and Country that was traveling southbound.

The Sheriff’s Office said two people in their 70’s were in the minivan that was hit. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Fulton City School District confirmed that Bartlett and Niver attended G. Ray Bodley High School. The district’s superintendent said the Crisis Response Team and counselors were being made available to help students grieve.

