NEW YORK (WWTI) — National Teen Driver Safety Week is Oct. 16 through Oct. 22, a week that AAA says is a perfect time for parents to talk to teen drivers about the importance of safety behind the wheel.

New York State requires drivers in training to complete a five-hour pre-licensing course in order to schedule a road test to get a driver’s license. Research by AAA shows that 60% of teens get their license before the age of 18.

Past research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that for every mild driven, new teen drivers ages 16 to 17 are three times more likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

AAA recommends that all new drivers, regardless of their age, remember to “R.E.A.D. the road” to minimize their risk of a crash:

R ight speed, for right now;

ight speed, for right now; E yes up, brain on;

yes up, brain on; A nticipate their next move; and

nticipate their next move; and DONUT of space around your vehicle.

“R.E.A.D. the road” reminds drivers to reduce speed in bad weather, anticipate dangers ahead, eliminate distractions, anticipate the movements of other drivers and keep large spaces between you and other vehicles.