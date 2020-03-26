Teen facing DWI charges after fleeing from Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teen from Tully is facing DWI charges after fleeing from Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies.

On Thursday, around 2:45 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle near Howlett Hill Road and Crestwood Lane. When deputies approached the vehicle, it sped off, and refused to pull over.

After traveling several miles, the vehicle became disabled near North Road in the Town of Tully. There, the driver, a 17-year-old male, was taken into custody. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, speeding, and other violations.