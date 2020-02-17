Teen falls through ice in Cortland County and dies

CORTLAND COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old is dead after falling through the ice in Harford, New York. State Police responded to the scene around 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

An investigation revealed the 14-year-old fell through the ice on a creek near Route 200 in Harford and was located just outside of the water.

The 14-year-old was transported by ambulance to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and later died from injuries. 

The investigation is continuing. 

