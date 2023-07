SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police said it’s investigating the death of a 17-year-old.

According to a press release sent by police, the 17-year-old female was shot in the back. Someone drove her to Crouse Hospital, where she died.

Police said a call for a shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. on July 4, at 2002 E Fayette Street.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing. If you have any information, call 315-442-5222.