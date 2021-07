DEWITT, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police are investigating after a teen was hit by a vehicle. It happened at Lyndon Corners just after 5 p.m. during the evening rush.

That teen has been taken to Upstate University Hospital. There is no word on their condition.

So far, no tickets have been issued but the investigation is ongoing.

If you saw what happened and can help, give DeWitt Police a call at 315-449-3640 or email tips at townofdewitt.com.