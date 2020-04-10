Teen injured in late-night shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting after a 14-year-old boy was found shot in the leg.

Police say the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday on Harford Road.

The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Right now, there isn’t any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police.