Teen killed after buggy hit in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Amish teen was killed after the buggy they were driving was rear ended.

Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, New York State Police were called to State Route 26 in Georgetown, Madison County. An investigation revealed that someone was driving south on State Route 26 and failed to see the buggy, rear-ending it.

The driver of the buggy, Rudy M. Hershberger, 17, of Earlville, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.