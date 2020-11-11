Teen killed after buggy hit in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Amish teen was killed after the buggy they were driving was rear ended.
Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, New York State Police were called to State Route 26 in Georgetown, Madison County. An investigation revealed that someone was driving south on State Route 26 and failed to see the buggy, rear-ending it.
The driver of the buggy, Rudy M. Hershberger, 17, of Earlville, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Governor Cuomo issues new restrictions for restaurants, gyms, private gatherings
- Female artists shine in 2020 CMA nominations
- Check out the 2020 CMA Awards nominees
- CMA Awards Show marks many firsts in 2020
- Get to know the 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App