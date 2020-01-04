Teen pleads guilty to stabbing 15-year-old in Cicero

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) — A teenager who stabbed a 15-year-old during a fight in December 2018, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Zakariah Ibrahim was stabbed at a home on Wynmoor Drive in Cicero. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he died.
The teen who stabbed him left the scene in a car and was later arrested in Liverpool.
He will be sentenced Feb. 3.
The judge is still treating the 15-year-old as a youthful offender, but the judge could change his status at sentencing.
