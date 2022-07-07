SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a 15 year-old boy was shot three times on Thursday evening.

Members of the Syracuse Police Department responded to 14 Schoeneck Court, for a report of a shots fired around 6:41pm. The victim was found to have been struck three times in the lower body by gunfire. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He remains in stable condition at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.