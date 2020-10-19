Teen recovering after being stabbed in the chest, Syracuse Police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was stabbed in the chest.

Officers say he was stabbed around 1:24 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Columbus Avenue, a few blocks from Thornden Park.

The teen was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to be ok.

Anyone with information that may help the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.