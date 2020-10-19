SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was stabbed in the chest.
Officers say he was stabbed around 1:24 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Columbus Avenue, a few blocks from Thornden Park.
The teen was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to be ok.
Anyone with information that may help the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Teen recovering after being stabbed in the chest, Syracuse Police say
- Pelosi: 48 hours to strike deal to get stimulus checks out before Election Day
- Henninger High School switches to remote instruction this week due to new COVID-19 cases
- WATCH: Breezy and not as cold with a few evening showers possible
- Liverpool High School switches to remote learning Monday after 2 students test positive for COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App