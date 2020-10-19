Teen recovering after being stabbed in the chest, Syracuse Police say

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

 SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was stabbed in the chest.

Officers say he was stabbed around 1:24 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Columbus Avenue, a few blocks from Thornden Park.

The teen was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to be ok.

Anyone with information that may help the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. 

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected