Teen reels in community to help with Toys for Tots

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One week in, and 13-year-old Luke Liedka’s Toys for Tots boxes have already filled up. So, another box is on the way.

For the past five years, Luke and his barber, Sam Failla, owner of Sam’s Barber Shop in East Syracuse, have collected with Toys for Tots to help kids and families have new gifts for the holidays.

“I’ve always looked for an opportunity to do something in the community, and it just so happens, you know, he had the idea and we just brain stormed and it’s been working great,” Failla said.

Right now is as good of a time as any to give back.

“I think this year is even more so the year that we have to give. There are so many people that are suffering, that are out of work, or can’t see families, and the kids especially when it comes to schools and not being able to see friends or parents that are struggling financially,” Failla said.

Luke is no stranger to lending a hand in the community. Luke also helped raise money for the American Legion after it was robbed in 2017. He has also raised thousand of dollars to improve East Syracuse’s Veterans Memorial Park.

“I felt like I needed to do something and make East Syracuse a better place and make sure kids have something to play with,” Luke said.

Luke hopes to one day pass the tradition on to his siblings, Jack and Hannah, so that they can also make a difference in the community. He’s already been working with them to help him.

“It’s nice to know that I have more help especially right at my house where I could just talk to them and ask them questions, and they could always help me with anything I need,” Luke said.

Luke’s parents say they couldn’t be prouder.

“Every year he continues to give and knowing he’s the big brother of two siblings he’s setting a fantastic example for his siblings, and I look forward to seeing what the three of them could do in the future together,” Luke’s mom, Kim, said.

“It really blows me away. For the maturity to have embraced that, to put others first, it’s a message that some people don’t get in an entire lifetime,” Luke’s dad, Dan, said.

In 2015, Luke was presented an award with the Marine Corps, which presented him with a challenge coin. This sparked his mission to operate the Toys for Tots Drive.

“When I look at these [coins], it reminds me that there’s always more that you can do,” Luke said.

If you’d like to donate to Toys for Tots at Sam’s Barber Shop, his hours are Tuesday-Friday 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.