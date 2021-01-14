Teen shot in both legs Wednesday night on Syracuse’s Southside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teen was shot in both of his legs on Wednesday night on Syracuse’s Southside.

Police responded to the 100 block of Cheney Street, not far from Onondaga Park, around 11 p.m. Wednesday. That’s when they found a 16-year-old male shot in both of his legs. The teen was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

Syracuse Police continue to investigate this shooting and ask anyone with information to call 315-442-5222.