Governor Cuomo in Syracuse to deliver coronavirus update
Teen shot in leg on East Fayette Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old male was shot in the leg just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at Parkside Commons on East Fayette Street.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information, they can call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.

