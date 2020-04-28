Teen shot in leg on East Fayette Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old male was shot in the leg just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at Parkside Commons on East Fayette Street.
The teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
If anyone has any information, they can call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.
