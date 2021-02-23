Teen shot in stomach in Syracuse, expected to survive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in the midsection Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:07pm in the 4300 block of S. Salina Street. The teen was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Several bullet casings were found at the intersection of South Salina Street and West Glen Avenue. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. Calls can remain confidential.

