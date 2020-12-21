Teen shot in the leg on Fitch Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on Fitch Street.

Police were called to the 400-block of Fitch Street for a shots fired call. As police were investigating, an 18-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.