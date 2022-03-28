(WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after police say he was shot in the hand while driving a stolen car.

Syracuse Police say they arrived at the 800 block of Bellevue Avenue around 2 p.m. and found several bullet casings on the ground. Not long after, the 15-year-old pulled into the Centro Bus Hub in downtown Syracuse with a 13-year-old passenger. The vehicle he was driving was shot at and he was shot in the hand. He drove to the bus station to report the incident, according to SPD.

Police also say that the vehicle the 15-year-old was driving was previously reported stolen. The 15-year-old was taken to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive.

SPD believes the shooter was on foot. If anyone has information they are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.