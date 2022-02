(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has confirmed that a teen was stabbed at PSLA at Fowler High School Tuesday morning.

Syracuse Police tells NewsChannel 9 that a 17-year-old was stabbed and rushed to the hospital and is “still alive”. No other details of the teenager’s condition were given.

Fowler has been placed on lockdown.

