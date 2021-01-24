Teen stabbed in the back outside Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a stabbing outside Destiny USA just after 8 p.m. Saturday. It happened near a bus stop outside the mall’s Macy’s entrance.

At the scene, police found a teen who had been stabbed in the back.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing. If you saw what happened or have any information bout the stabbing, call the police at (315) 442-5222.

