Teen who was hit by a car receives a bike for him, as well as his classmates

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two months ago, a 13- year-old Syracuse teen was fighting for his life. The Lincoln Middle Schooler was critically injured on his way home from school after being hit a car when he slipped and fell.

But now, Zyere Jackson can walk, and he can run and even ride a bike. He picked out that bike on Thursday night, thanks to Jan Maloff and the Central New York Family Bike Giveaway. He also received some bike certificates to share with friends and classmates.

Maloff, who says he had a near-death experience as a child, reached out to the family.

“I expected Zyere to fight, but I mean, I didn’t expect it to happen so fast, I wasn’t anticipating and I didn’t know he would be back so solid. So much of him is back,” Qitasha Jackson said.

The big bike giveaway is Saturday at Fowler High School from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

